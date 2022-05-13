Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Cut by Analyst

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $46.54 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

