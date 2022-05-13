Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PUBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $994.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.53.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PubMatic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $170,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $716,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,693 shares of company stock worth $3,520,895. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.