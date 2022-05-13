Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Decreased by Oppenheimer

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

PUBM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $994.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.53. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $23,173,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $12,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 312,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $716,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $49,494.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,909.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,693 shares of company stock worth $3,520,895 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

