Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

Shares of ALL opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 148,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

