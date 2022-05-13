Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BRC Inc. Increased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRC in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRCC. Citigroup initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of BRCC opened at $11.03 on Thursday. BRC has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

