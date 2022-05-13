Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cambium Networks Co. Cut by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cambium Networks in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $349.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 689,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 87,485 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 541,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 144,389 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 92.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 184,881 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 107,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

