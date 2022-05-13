Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Lowered by Analyst

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

EPC stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

