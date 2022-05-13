Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stepan in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

SCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $104.99 on Thursday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 187.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Stepan by 13.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

