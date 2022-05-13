Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

VVV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of VVV opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 29.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 98,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Valvoline by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 282.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.