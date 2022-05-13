Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.33.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.41. Qorvo has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in Qorvo by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

