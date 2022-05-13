Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $365.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

