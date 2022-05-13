RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading 2.9% Higher

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.70 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.70 ($0.30). 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 139,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

The company has a market cap of £42.43 million and a PE ratio of 20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.20.

RA International Group Company Profile (LON:RAI)

RA International Group PLC provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering services.

