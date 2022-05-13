Rackspace Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of RXT opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 257,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

