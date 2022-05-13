Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFC. Cormark upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$211.50.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$176.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$156.61 and a 1-year high of C$190.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$182.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$173.58.

Intact Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.