Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE: BFAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/6/2022 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “
- 5/4/2022 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $126.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $115.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $130.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE BFAM opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.71. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
