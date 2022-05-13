Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 2546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repay by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Repay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Repay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

