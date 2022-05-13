Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Flagshp Cmty Re ( TSE:MHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$3.51. The company had revenue of C$15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.23 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.