Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Read More
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.