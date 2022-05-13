Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at 20.60, but opened at 21.24. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at 23.88, with a volume of 691,875 shares changing hands.

The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.46 by 0.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 76.65.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14.

About Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

