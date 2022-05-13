Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rover Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $112,301,000. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,390,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $47,038,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

