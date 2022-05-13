RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

RXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RxSight has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

