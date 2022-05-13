Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.10. Semrush shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 5,043 shares traded.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEMR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
In other Semrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.50 and a beta of 2.53.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Semrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
