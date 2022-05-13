Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other news, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

