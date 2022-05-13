Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Shares Down 5.9%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $16.00. 29,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,105% from the average session volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMEGF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($26.32) to €24.00 ($25.26) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.