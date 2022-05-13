SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $11.72.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.