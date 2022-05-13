SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $11.72.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
