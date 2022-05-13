Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Trading Up 13.4%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 14,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 24,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYTAW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the third quarter worth about $630,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

