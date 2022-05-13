Small Cap Consu Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Small Cap Consu upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for urban-gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Small Cap Consu has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for urban-gro’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UGRO. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of urban-gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of urban-gro stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGRO. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter valued at $6,394,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at about $1,908,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at about $1,571,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

