SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.29.

SNC opened at C$24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$23.64 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

