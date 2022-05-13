StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DTEA opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 3.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

