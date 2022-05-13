StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

FCCO opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. First Community has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Community by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in First Community by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

