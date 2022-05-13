StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.79. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.68.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned about 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

