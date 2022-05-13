StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
