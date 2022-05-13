StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

