StockNews.com Begins Coverage on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of GASS opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. Analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

