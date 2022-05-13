StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.57. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 26,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,180 shares of company stock worth $80,706. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Symbolic Logic by 102.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Symbolic Logic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

