StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

