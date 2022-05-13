StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.79.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

