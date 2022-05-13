StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

