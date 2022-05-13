StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 million, a PE ratio of 399.40 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PCTEL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PCTEL by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PCTEL by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

