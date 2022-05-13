StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 million, a PE ratio of 399.40 and a beta of 0.39.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.
PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
