StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.90 on Friday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

