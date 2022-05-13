SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a report released on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWAV. Bank of America assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

SWAV stock opened at $145.97 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -456.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average of $178.95.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 565 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $116,548.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $599,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,242 shares of company stock valued at $18,912,635 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

