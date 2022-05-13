SVB Leerink Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.09). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,000.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777 over the last 90 days. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 54,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

