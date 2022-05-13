Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,238.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.46 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.53. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

