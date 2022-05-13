The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

