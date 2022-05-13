Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Shares Down 1.8%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Titan Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

