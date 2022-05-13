Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$102.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from C$111.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.10.

TD stock opened at C$91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.67. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$80.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

