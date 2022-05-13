TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Down 2.9%

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.03). 15,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 52,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.10).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.39. The company has a market capitalization of £147.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98.
