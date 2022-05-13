TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Down 2.9%

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.03). 15,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 52,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.10).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.39. The company has a market capitalization of £147.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98.

TPXimpact Company Profile (LON:TPX)

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United States of America, Norway, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting and Innovation, Software Development, and Automation.

