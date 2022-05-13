Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Shares Down 9.1%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transat A.T. (TRZBF)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.