Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Approximately 2,807,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,289% from the average daily volume of 202,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.59 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.28.

About Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

