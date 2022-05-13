UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Stock Price Up 19.8%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) shares rose 19.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 1,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Get UC Asset alerts:

About UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.