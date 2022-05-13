Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Shares Up 0.4%

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.97 and last traded at C$22.92. 38,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 81,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.82.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.