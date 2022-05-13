Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $125.00. The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 8453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIR. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,001,407.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,168 shares of company stock worth $1,411,832 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,521,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after buying an additional 483,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,852,000 after buying an additional 240,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 119.80% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

